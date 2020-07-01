HOLLON, Frank Neal Age 55, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 7, 1964, in Middletown, and lived here all his life. Frank was a member of God's Lighthouse, and the Eagles Crystal Aerie of Middletown. He enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening and his dog, Toby. Preceding him in death were his brother, David Hollon; and his step-mother, Elaine "Boots" Hollon. He is survived by his girlfriend, Jackie Campbell; his father, Frank Dale Hollon; his mother, Shirley Bennett Brooks; two brothers, Danny Hollon and Darrell (Vicki) Yancey; four sisters, Kim Helmick, Bev Chambless, Sandy Gardner and Donna (David) Leach; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will not be a visitation. Graveside services will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Woodside Cemetery, Section 28, Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.