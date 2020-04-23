Home

HOWARD Jr., Frank Thomas 85 of Dayton, Ohio departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. Frank an Evergreen, Alabama native was born to parents, Frank Thomas Howard, Sr. and Aline Feagin-Howard. Frank served two years in the United States Army. He relocated to Dayton, Ohio and was employed by Dayton Walther until his retirement. Frank was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters, and his son Berry Darryl Howard. He is survived by three brothers: Lee E. Howard (Roberta), Mac A. Howard and Robert G. Howard (Wanda), and his sister-In-Law Lavera Howard. He is survived by his children, Viveca Lee (James), Robin Coleman (Anthony) and daughter-in-law Patricia Howard. Frank is survived by four grandchildren: Aaron Ratliff, Angela Ratliff, William Howard, and Monica Bennie, a special granddaughter. He has three Great Grandchildren: Alex Ratliff, Terrence and Sidney Joynes. Frank was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements have been made through H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio. Interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Services for the immediate family will begin at H.H Roberts Funeral Home at 2:00 PM EST, Friday, April 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to participate by logging into the H.H. Roberts Funeral Home Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/?ref=br_rs.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
