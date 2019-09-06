|
JACKSON, Frank M. "Bubba" 82, of Springfield, Ohio passed away August 29, 2019. He was born September 14, 1936 in Talladega, Alabama the son of Joe H. Smoot and Lillie (Milton) Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Clauda "Pumpkin" (Cunningham) Jackson; children, Connie F. (Rickey) Smith of Alabama, Mary Faye Stamps, of Alabama, Charles Cunningham of Ohio, Edward Cunningham of Ohio, DaShonda Cunningham, of Ohio, Karolyn (Lawrence) Simmons of Alabama, Roy Stamps of Alabama and Marvin Jackson of Alabama; sisters, Rosetta (Smoot) Chapman and Mary Johnson, 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kevin Cunningham; two brothers and three sisters. Visitation is Monday, September 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Church of God MPG of T. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 6, 2019