Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
JAKAB, Frank J. Age 81 of Riverside, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jakab in 2015; parents; brother, John Latos; and a brother in law. Frank is survived by his daughter and son in law, Stefanie and Dwayne Stone; sisters, Rene (Doug) Mays, Mary Troutwine; niece, Denise (Bruce) Snyder; and nephew, Bob Troutwine. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton for all of their care and compassion, especially nurse, Carol. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12pm. Frank's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
