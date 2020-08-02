Lisa and Jack ~ We are so sorry to hear of Frank's passing. I still cannot look at the house across the street without remembering all the years the boys were growing up - and that silly macaw in the apartment next door that used to imitate their voices and make them think one of them was calling the other one from across the street. We would certainly have been at the funeral if it weren't for COVID-19 and so would Graham. He was going to come up from Texas. Hope it will not be long before we can actually visit. Thinking of you!

Claudia Watson

Friend