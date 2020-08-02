1/
FRANK KLEIN
1954 - 2020
KLEIN, Frank J. Age 65, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, OH, on September 1, 1954, to the late, Mary H. (Hitchens) and Carl A. Klein. Frank started his career in 1973, at Shook Construction Company in Moraine, as the company's very first Co-Op student while attending the University of Cincinnati. Always leaning into every role he was asked to fill at Shook, Frank quickly rose through the ranks, leading major projects, then major business units, serving as President & CEO, and eventually retiring as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of 2019. Frank's passion was the Water Resources side of the company's business. He was well-experienced having led the construction of literally hundreds of millions of dollars in major wastewater projects over the course of his stellar 46 year career. Frank had great respect and admiration for his work family at Shook Construction. Additionally, he served on the boards of Central State University and the Dayton Humane Society. Frank is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa L. (Lewis) Klein; his son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Stefanie Klein; his brother, Albert (Susan) Klein; his sister, Mary (Jay) Killingbeck; several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 Services are Private for the Family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Dayton Humane Society. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Lisa, Jack & Stefanie: We are so sad for the loss of a wonderful husband & father. We are thinking of you & keeping you in our prayers.
Ken & Kathy Herr
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dear Lisa and Jack: I am saddened to hear of your loss. Frank's smile and humor always made me smile. His generous nature is a trait that made him so special. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. With love, Ciel
Ciel Klein
July 31, 2020
One of the best! I worked with Frank at Shook for the past 24 years. We had many discussion about books, pets and travels. He will be greatly missed but I know he will be at peace finally he fought a long battle. Rest in Peace Frank. To Lisa, Jack and Stephanie my prayers are with you all as you navigate through your loss.
Susie Hoover
Coworker
July 30, 2020
My wife Lauren and I extend our deepest condolences on the loss of Frank. I know Frank because I consider his son Jack one of my closest friends. I only met Frank once when he was in town with Jack but I still remember it well because of the type of personality Frank had and the dynamic between Jack and his father. Frank had a profound impact from his life's work both at the construction company which he worked and at home with his family. He will be missed but always fondly remembered.
Michael Seeger
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
Lisa and Jack ~ We are so sorry to hear of Frank's passing. I still cannot look at the house across the street without remembering all the years the boys were growing up - and that silly macaw in the apartment next door that used to imitate their voices and make them think one of them was calling the other one from across the street. We would certainly have been at the funeral if it weren't for COVID-19 and so would Graham. He was going to come up from Texas. Hope it will not be long before we can actually visit. Thinking of you!
Claudia Watson
Friend
