MANNING, Frank A. Age 79 of West Carrollton, lovingly reunited on August 12, 2019 with his loving wife, Shirley Manning who preceded him in death on July 26, 2008. They both are survived by their 3 daughters, Sandy (Bryan) Copas, Kelly (Kenny) Vaughn and Cindy (Gene) Spillane; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 3 sisters and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Frank and Shirley were dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at North Huber Heights Baptist Church, 6193 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424. To share a memory of Frank and Shirley or would like to leave a special message for their family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
