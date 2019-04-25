Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank MANZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank MANZO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank MANZO Obituary
MANZO, Frank M. Age 50, of Kettering, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 22, 2019. Frank was born on July 5, 1968 in Dayton, OH to Michael and Juanita (Vancil) Manzo. He graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School. Frank worked as a heavy machine operator for many years. He was a loving son, brother, and friend to all. Frank was preceded in death by grandparents, Froiangello and Theresa Manzo; brother-in-law, Jeff Sloneker. He leaves behind his parents, sister, Mary (Robert) Nutter, Judy (Tim) Kator, Chris Sloneker; brother, Nick (Karen) Manzo; several nieces and nephew; 1 great-nephew; faithful dog, Suzi. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton. A special thank you to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital ICU for the wonderful care they gave Frank. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.