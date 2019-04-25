|
MANZO, Frank M. Age 50, of Kettering, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 22, 2019. Frank was born on July 5, 1968 in Dayton, OH to Michael and Juanita (Vancil) Manzo. He graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School. Frank worked as a heavy machine operator for many years. He was a loving son, brother, and friend to all. Frank was preceded in death by grandparents, Froiangello and Theresa Manzo; brother-in-law, Jeff Sloneker. He leaves behind his parents, sister, Mary (Robert) Nutter, Judy (Tim) Kator, Chris Sloneker; brother, Nick (Karen) Manzo; several nieces and nephew; 1 great-nephew; faithful dog, Suzi. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton. A special thank you to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital ICU for the wonderful care they gave Frank. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019