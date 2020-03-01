|
MOORMAN, Jr., Frank B. 97, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ohio's . He was born April 3, 1922, in Jamestown, Ohio, the son of Frank B. and Marguerite A. Owens Moorman. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 50 years, graduating from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1946. He was employed at Neeld Funeral Home, Xenia, and Morris and Sons Funeral Home, Dayton. While in Xenia, he was a member of the Sertoma Club. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Doris (Roderick) Moorman, a daughter, Sharon Sun Eagle, West Point, VA, a son, Frank B. Moorman, III, Dayton, two grandchildren, Lisa Gagnon, New Bern, NC, and Amy (Anthony) Traficante, Williamsburg, VA, seven great-grandchildren, and by three great-great-grandchildren, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Cottrell and Marjorie O. Rutter, and by three brothers, Kenneth A. Moorman, Alfred A. "Bud" Moorman, and James R. Moorman. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH, 45402, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020