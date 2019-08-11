Home

PENCE, Frank M. (84) died July 25, 2019 in Naples, Fl after battling cancer. Born in Franklin, OH & raised in Carlisle, OH. Frank & wife Norma owned/operated The Shed (UD bar/rest) on Brown Street, Dayton, OH for 25+ yrs and the Punkin Patch rest in Kettering, OH. Frank divorced, then moved to Naples Fl. in 1983. Owned/operated the Grouper House rest for 17 yrs. Is survived by his children, Michael Scott Pence, Tracy Lynn Pence, granddaughter Rachel Pence & ex-wife Norma J. Pence. Buried at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, OH. No service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
