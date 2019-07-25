PUTICH, Frank Of Centerville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 22, 1928 to Frank and Mary (Lacan) Putich. Frank, and his shenanigans, will be missed by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Putich, 4 sons, Chuck (Kelly) Putich, James Putich, Mike (Julee) Putich, Tim (Paula) Putich, 12 grandchildren, Justin, Aimee, Brittany (Thomas), Jordan, Brooke, Nick (Jen), James, Jaimee (Ben), Jake (Nikki), Melissa (Brandon), Tim (Tracy), Jennifer (David), 13 great-grandchildren, and brother Bill (Peggy) Putich, their children, and other family and friends. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Lois, second wife Ada, granddaughter Natalie Putich, and brother Charles Putich. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a visitation at Christ Church (3370 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Sugarcreek Township, OH 45305) from 10am to 12pm on Monday, July 29, 2019. His Life Celebration Funeral Services will be held immediately following the visitation. Frank will be buried with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery (4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzeheimer's Association , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459, SICSA of Greater Dayton, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45419, or the Parkinson's Foundation, 8478 Doe Run Place, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Frank at www.ConnerAndKoch.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019