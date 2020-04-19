|
|
RICE, Frank James "Jim" Died April 16, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon (Foster) Rice; his sons, Derrick (Susan) Rice and Drew Rice; his sisters, Shirley Brown and Cindy Rice; nephew, Rick (Karla) Emmons and many other family members that were special to him, Jim was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Rice and his mother, Lucille (Cochran) Rice; two sisters, Donna (John) Emmons and Nancy (Beryl) Paden and a beloved daughter, Jaime Marissa. Jim was an Elder in the Springfield East Congregation. He was faithful, loyal and loved his God Jehovah; and also his spiritual Brothers and Sisters. Jim loved his family dearly and was a cherished husband. Memorial services will be held on Saturday April 25 at 2:00PM, viewable on YouTube at this link http://tiny.cc/jimricememorial and Ron McConkey will be conducting the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020