Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Frank RICE

Frank RICE Obituary
RICE, Frank James "Jim" Died April 16, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon (Foster) Rice; his sons, Derrick (Susan) Rice and Drew Rice; his sisters, Shirley Brown and Cindy Rice; nephew, Rick (Karla) Emmons and many other family members that were special to him, Jim was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Rice and his mother, Lucille (Cochran) Rice; two sisters, Donna (John) Emmons and Nancy (Beryl) Paden and a beloved daughter, Jaime Marissa. Jim was an Elder in the Springfield East Congregation. He was faithful, loyal and loved his God Jehovah; and also his spiritual Brothers and Sisters. Jim loved his family dearly and was a cherished husband. Memorial services will be held on Saturday April 25 at 2:00PM, viewable on YouTube at this link http://tiny.cc/jimricememorial and Ron McConkey will be conducting the services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
