Frank RIEGLER
1947 - 2020
RIEGLER, Frank R.

Frank R. Riegler, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at VA Hospital Medical Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Frank was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 4, 1947, to

William J. Riegler and Flora (Waltner) Riegler. Frank graduated from Talawanda High School in 1965. On October 3, 1970, in Hamilton, he married Ruth Stitzel, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. He was a United States

Marine Corps Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1966-1968, and was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in

action. Frank worked at Pepsi Cola for over 38 years, retiring in 2007.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Riegler; two children, Cheryl (George) Ragan, Russell (Tabatha) Riegler; three grandchildren, Jonathan Ragan, William Riegler, and Weston

Riegler; his brother, Marvin Riegler; his sister in law, Judy

Riegler; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents,

William J. Riegler and Flora Riegler; one brother, William

Riegler; and one sister in law, Lorene Riegler.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM with George Ragan officiating.

Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the VA in Cincinnati.


www.browndawsonflick.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
