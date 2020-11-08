Frank R. Riegler, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away at VA Hospital Medical Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Frank was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 4, 1947, toWilliam J. Riegler and Flora (Waltner) Riegler. Frank graduated from Talawanda High School in 1965. On October 3, 1970, in Hamilton, he married Ruth Stitzel, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. He was a United StatesMarine Corps Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1966-1968, and was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded inaction. Frank worked at Pepsi Cola for over 38 years, retiring in 2007.Frank is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Riegler; two children, Cheryl (George) Ragan, Russell (Tabatha) Riegler; three grandchildren, Jonathan Ragan, William Riegler, and WestonRiegler; his brother, Marvin Riegler; his sister in law, JudyRiegler; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents,William J. Riegler and Flora Riegler; one brother, WilliamRiegler; and one sister in law, Lorene Riegler.Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM with George Ragan officiating.Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the VA in Cincinnati.



