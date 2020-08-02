Frank SCHUH

1/
SCHUH, Frankie L. Age 63, of West Chester, passed away on Wednesday, July 29,, 2020, at Mercy Jewish Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 25, 1956, the son of Robert M. and Eileen C. (Kimble) Schuh. Survivors include his lifelong companion, Tammy Whitson and her son, Rick Whitson and his daughter, Raelynn; four brothers, Raymond "Butch" (Sharon), Timothy (Shirley), Robert and Randolf Schuh; a sister-in-law, Wanda Schuh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Schuh; and a nephew, Douglas Schuh. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
