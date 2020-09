Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, Frank "Ronnie" Age 68, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation Sept. 26, 12-1 p.m. at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton, OH.



