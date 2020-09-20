Frank SMITH

SMITH, Frank "Ronnie" Age 68, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1951, to the late Frank Junior & Margaret (Baker) Smith in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving daughter, Lisa Anne Smith; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kimberly Ann Smith and Dorothy K. Jones and companion Dessie Cloud. Frank was a Fairmont West High School graduate and was an oil truck driver for Pennzoil for 20 years. He also travelled the country playing the drums including playing at the Grand Ole Opry several times and in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Saturday, September 26 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St. with a celebration of life beginning at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online memories of Frank may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
.