SPRAUER, Frank Louis "Bud" Age 81, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away at Trinity of Beavercreek on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Bud was born on May 2, 1938, in Dayton, to the late Frank and Wilma (Ecabert) Sprauer. Bud was a 1956 graduate of Chaminade HS and worked in the grocery business for many years at Dot's Supermarket, Imperial Foodtown, and Stump's Market. He worked a second career at Prudential Ins. Co. from 1982 until his full retirement in 1999. Bud was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT); founder and lifetime member of Ascension Parish in Kettering, OH; member of the Knights of Columbus; as well as many other groups. He enjoyed bible study, being an usher and greeter for many years and Eucharistic Minister. Bud loved his family intensely. He traveled the world with his wife and family and had enjoyed golf prior to losing his eyesight. Bud loved holidays, but specifically Christmasmost recently taking the responsibility of decorating around his community at Trinity. He loved to whistle and would often imitate the birds he loved to feed and watch. Bud always enjoyed the outdoors and was very fond of the Smoky Mountains. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol (Bob) Barnhart; and daughter, Cyndi Sprauer-Moore. Bud is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jenny C. Sprauer (Brinkel); son, Stephen (Linda) and their children, Andrew (Karolina Fernandez), Samuel, Stephanie; daughter, Cathy (David) and their children, Brandon (Michelle), Jarod (Maddie); Cyndi Sprauer-Moore's children, Benjamin Sprauer, Heather Welch, Zachary Moore, Mikayla Moore; Cyndi's partner, Jeff Bottorff; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Family will greet friends 4-7pm Friday, November 29 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Saturday, November 30 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud's name to , Ohio's , or Trinity of Beavercreek Benevolent Fund, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Kettering Memorial Hospital, Ohio's , and Trinity of Beavercreek. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019