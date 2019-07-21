VENTURA, Frank Edward Age 94, of Trenton, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Middletown. He was born on August 19, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, to Frank and Mildred (Reeves) Ventura. Frank proudly served his country during World War II in the Navy and later served in the Naval Reserve and Army Reserve. He retired from Armco Steel as a machinist after 43 years of employment. Frank was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton. He had a passion for horses, and in his younger years owned several. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 73 years, Roberta Ventura; his devoted sons, Frank R. (Linda) Ventura and David (the late Debbie) Ventura; his loving grandchildren, Robert L. (Kathy) Ventura, Abby (Geoff) Deep and Melissa (Steve) Rifenberg; his dear great grandchildren, Austin, Tom, Robert Michael, John and Sam; and his brothers, Ronald (Jill) Ventura and Peter Ventura. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law and his brothers, Forest and Dennis Ventura. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00pm at the church. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the online guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019