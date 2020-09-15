1/1
FRANK WHISMAN
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHISMAN, Frank Edward 83, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 25, 1937. He went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, parents, Donley & Minnie (Shoonover) Whisman; sisters, Lillian Hall & Shirly Bray; brothers, Richard, Gene & John Whisman. He retired from Oren Construction in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Loretta; daughter & son-in-law, Sandra E. & Clayton E. McClain; two grandchildren, Ryan E. & Alicia J. McClain; two brothers, Ronald (Pat) Whisman; & Paul Whisman; many cousins, nieces, nephews & Friends. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be 11 AM -12 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved