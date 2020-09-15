WHISMAN, Frank Edward 83, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. He was born April 25, 1937. He went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, parents, Donley & Minnie (Shoonover) Whisman; sisters, Lillian Hall & Shirly Bray; brothers, Richard, Gene & John Whisman. He retired from Oren Construction in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Loretta; daughter & son-in-law, Sandra E. & Clayton E. McClain; two grandchildren, Ryan E. & Alicia J. McClain; two brothers, Ronald (Pat) Whisman; & Paul Whisman; many cousins, nieces, nephews & Friends. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be 11 AM -12 PM Friday, September 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
.