Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
130 Riverside Drive
Franklin COHN Obituary
COHN, Franklin T. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Franklin was a proud veteran of The United States Marine Corps and was instrumental in the building of the Korean War Veterans Memorial. He was a very accomplished athelete in many sports and was still competing. He was a man of great integrity. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Tucker and Minette Cohn and his sister Cynthia Cohn Sandler. He is survived by his devoted wife, Natalie Rudin Cohn, son Dr. Gregory D. (Melissa) Cohn of New York, daughter, Shari L. Cohn of Scottsdale, AZ, 2 grandchildren Maxwell G. and Amanda M. Cohn, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sondra and David Mack, Jeffrey Rudin and Vivian Pearlman and Dr. Joseph Sandler, many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Friday, 1:00 PM at Temple Israel 130 Riverside Drive. Interment to follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Semper Fi. Glickler Funeral Home handling
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019
