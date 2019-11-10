Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin HUNDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin HUNDLEY


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin HUNDLEY Obituary
HUNDLEY, Franklin N. Age 65 passed away Thursday November 7, 2019. He was born February 23, 1954 in Hamilton, OH to the late Marion Frank and Dorothy (nee Samples) Hundley. On November 15, 1974 he married Robyn Leveline. Frankie loved hunting and fishing and was a great storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years Robyn Hundley; children Bobby (Charlene) Hundley, Suellen (Brian) Gray; grandchildren Franklin, Robbie, TJ, Ellen and Nathanael; siblings Thelma Hundley, Bev (Susan) Hundley; sister in law Sue Moore; and also leaves behind to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Frankie was also preceded in death by siblings Jim Hundley, Dale Hundley, and Martha Sawyers. The family would like to thank Ft. Hamilton Hospital, doctors and nurses including the ICU staff for their compassionate care. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -