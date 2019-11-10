|
|
HUNDLEY, Franklin N. Age 65 passed away Thursday November 7, 2019. He was born February 23, 1954 in Hamilton, OH to the late Marion Frank and Dorothy (nee Samples) Hundley. On November 15, 1974 he married Robyn Leveline. Frankie loved hunting and fishing and was a great storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years Robyn Hundley; children Bobby (Charlene) Hundley, Suellen (Brian) Gray; grandchildren Franklin, Robbie, TJ, Ellen and Nathanael; siblings Thelma Hundley, Bev (Susan) Hundley; sister in law Sue Moore; and also leaves behind to cherish his memory many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Frankie was also preceded in death by siblings Jim Hundley, Dale Hundley, and Martha Sawyers. The family would like to thank Ft. Hamilton Hospital, doctors and nurses including the ICU staff for their compassionate care. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019