Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin MERRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin MERRILL


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin MERRILL Obituary
MERRILL, Franklin "Paul" Age 78 of Hamilton, finished his journey and went to see the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Paul was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 31, 1941 to John Merrill and Virginia Drummond. Paul served as US Marine. On June 22, 1983, he married Joni Mestemaker. Together, they owned P.J. Shooters Bar for over 26 years. Paul also worked for the City of Hamilton for 12 years. Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joni Merrill; his children, Paul Merrill Jr., Lisa (Greg) Kessler and Jeff Mestemaker; his son-in-law, Dave Moylan; his grandchildren, Chanel (Darren) Daniels, Brandon Fair, Katherine Kessler, Andrew Kessler and Braelynn Merrill; his great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Connor, Niaha and Kailin; his sister, Patricia (Dale) Schneider; and many loving friends and family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Robin Moylan; and his six siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -