MERRILL, Franklin "Paul" Age 78 of Hamilton, finished his journey and went to see the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Paul was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 31, 1941 to John Merrill and Virginia Drummond. Paul served as US Marine. On June 22, 1983, he married Joni Mestemaker. Together, they owned P.J. Shooters Bar for over 26 years. Paul also worked for the City of Hamilton for 12 years. Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joni Merrill; his children, Paul Merrill Jr., Lisa (Greg) Kessler and Jeff Mestemaker; his son-in-law, Dave Moylan; his grandchildren, Chanel (Darren) Daniels, Brandon Fair, Katherine Kessler, Andrew Kessler and Braelynn Merrill; his great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Connor, Niaha and Kailin; his sister, Patricia (Dale) Schneider; and many loving friends and family. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Robin Moylan; and his six siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020