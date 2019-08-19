Home

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Franklin WILKERSON


1949 - 2019
Franklin WILKERSON Obituary
WILKERSON, Franklin L. 70, of Springfield, Ohio went home to the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born February 25, 1949 to Lawrence and Martha Waugh Wilkerson. He graduated from North High School; while attending North High, he was actively involved in sports, especially basketball. From North, he attended Central State College, education was of importance to him. In 1968 to 1972 Franklin was in the Air Force. He was a proud United States Veteran. He leaves to mourn Rosanne Banks Wilkerson, one daughter, Angela Wilkerson; two sons, Franklin L. Wilkerson Jr, and Lamont Wilkerson; one stepson, Antonio Wilkerson and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Timmy and (Debra) Wilkerson, and David and (Sheryl) Wilkerson; sisters, Sheryl Wilkerson, Darlene and (Martian) Lewis, Marci Wilkerson, Kathy Wilkerson, and Bonnie and (Bennie) Higginbottom; nieces and great nieces; nephews and great nephews, cousins and friends that loved him. Franklin is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Geraldine; four brothers, Lawrence, Donald, Tolkie, Lloyd, and nephews. Franklin was a good man! He will be greatly Missed! Love you! Service will be held on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs Street Springfield, Ohio.11:30am with Pastor Darlene Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 19, 2019
