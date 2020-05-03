|
RIEGER, Jr., Franz William born on January 26th, 1948, of Dayton Ohio, passed peacefully in his home on April 28th, 2020. Franz was a friend to many, and a dedicated father of three boys and grandfather of two, who made him extremely proud. Franz was drafted into the Army reserves on April 14th, 1972. After leaving the reserves, Franz lived and worked in Dayton his entire life, formally the Corporate Communications/Marketing Manager for National City Mortgage. He spent his later years in retirement, where he travelled around the country listening to as much live music as possible and visiting friends and family. He loved his smooth jazz and guitar solos, especially from Jimmy Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Franz was also a real outdoorsman and loved spending time outdoors fishing and relaxing with friends and family. He also spent his leisure time in Dayton visiting with his sons and cheering on the Cincinnati Bearcats. Franz is preceded in death by his sister Marianne Beeker and his parents Gertrude and Franz Rieger Sr. Franz leaves behind his sons Josef Rieger (wife Katherine, Norfolk, VA), Brandon Rieger (Lexington, KY), Justin Rieger (Dayton), and grandsons Walter and Lucas Rieger, niece Jacqueline Brown (husband Kipp, Chillicothe, OH), nephew Jeff Beeker, and uncle Jack Beeker (Chillicothe, OH). A viewing will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel on 5-6-20 (11-12pm) in Dayton, OH with a grave side service at Calvary Cemetery (12:30). Please consider a donation to The Honor Flight.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020