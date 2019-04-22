|
|
MOORE, Jr., Frazier M. Born January 13, 1927 in Middletown, Ohio to Frazier and Zula Moore. Passed away April 18, 2019 age 92. He was preceded in death by two children: Frazier Moore and Mary Latimer. He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Cheryl Moore Fields (Ronald), five sons: Robert Moore, Ronald Moore, Bradley Moore, Charles Moore, and James Moore, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11am at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 22, 2019