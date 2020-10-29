1/1
Fred ADDISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADDISON, Fred J.

Age 87 of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born July 15, 1933, in Clover, SC, to the late Will Kilgo Addison and

Marjorie (Bines) Addison. He

attended Green Bethel High School in NC, enlisted in the US Air Force and served honorably for 21 years. After retiring he continued to serve the government an additional 20 years as a Civil Service Flight Line Supervisor at WPAFB. He was preceded in death by; (2) daughters, Phyllis DeVaughn and Wendy Jarvis-Kennedy; (2) sisters,

Martha Ann Lawton and Mary Cunningham; (6) brothers, Morris, Thomas, Will Louis, Jim, James "JD" and Kilgore

Addison. He is survived by; his wife of 26 years, Sarah P.

Addison; (4) daughters, Valerie (Michael) Williams, Iris

(Lawrence) Grier, Yolanda (Paul) Salaam-Addison and Tara

Addison; (1) son, Winfred "Wayne" (Jimmie) Addison; former wife and mother of seven children, Julia Addison; (2) stepdaughters, Sandra (Charles) Caesar and Sheila Morgan; (1) step-son, Norvain (Yvonne) Morgan; (1) son-in-law, Thomas DeVaughn; (17) grandchildren, (22) great-grandchildren and (2) great-great-grandchildren; (1) brother, Dock (Saundra)

Addison; sister-in-law, Inez Addison; brother-in-law, Henry Lawton; devoted nephew, Curtis Cunningham; a host of

nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends including a devoted family friend, James Moore. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Dr. William E. Harris, Jr., Eulogist and Elder Terri Fancher, Officiating. Final Disposition: Cremation, followed by Inurnment at a later date, Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM, and request no more than 50 attendees for the funeral. Masks and social distancing are required. On-line

condolences may be sent to the family, and a link to the planned online webcast found, at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please consider a donation in memoriam to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the USO, the American Heart Association, or the Humane

Society of Greater Dayton - all causes which held importance in Fred's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved