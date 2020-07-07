BENTLEY, Sr., Fred A. Age 69, of Franklin, OH, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Richmond, KY, on, July 12, 1950, to the late Minnie Lee (Witt) and John Leslie Bentley, Jr. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era; and a member of the Ronald Drive Pentecostal Holiness Church in Middletown. He retired from the City of Middletown after 30 years of service; and Brooks Electric after 8 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William Crutcher. Fred is survived by his son, Fred Bentley, Jr.; 2 daughters, Linda (Steve) Young and Elizabeth (Robert) Young, and their mother, Margie; 6 grandchildren, Brittany (Billy), Leslie, Dallas, Shannon, John and Ray; his great-granddaughter, Liliana ~ and Juliana Moore on the way; his sister, Afra M. Crutcher; special friends, Piney, Lorene & Donna Reed and Felix Hall. Services are private for the family with burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
