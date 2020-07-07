1/
Fred BENTLEY Sr.
BENTLEY, Sr., Fred A. Age 69, of Franklin, OH, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Richmond, KY, on, July 12, 1950, to the late Minnie Lee (Witt) and John Leslie Bentley, Jr. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era; and a member of the Ronald Drive Pentecostal Holiness Church in Middletown. He retired from the City of Middletown after 30 years of service; and Brooks Electric after 8 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William Crutcher. Fred is survived by his son, Fred Bentley, Jr.; 2 daughters, Linda (Steve) Young and Elizabeth (Robert) Young, and their mother, Margie; 6 grandchildren, Brittany (Billy), Leslie, Dallas, Shannon, John and Ray; his great-granddaughter, Liliana ~ and Juliana Moore on the way; his sister, Afra M. Crutcher; special friends, Piney, Lorene & Donna Reed and Felix Hall. Services are private for the family with burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 6, 2020
To the Bentley family

My heartfelt sincere sympathies to all. Fred was one of the first people I met when I moved to Franklin. I could always count on hes help with whatever was going on. I will so miss him and our by the fence chats. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Donna Lyninger
Friend
July 6, 2020
Fred was a wonderful person and Christian, He always had a smile on his face no matter what was going on, He will greatly missed by everyone who knew him. His race is over and I know he is in better place. Prayers to all the family , and GOD will help you. Love Donald @ Betty
Donald@ Betty Witt
Family
