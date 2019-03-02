EICHLER, Fred E. Age 92, died on February 28th, 2019. Fred was the son of Fred A. Eichler and Frances Kovacic Eichler of Cleveland Ohio. Fred graduated from West Tech High School and went on to get a degree in applied physics from Cleveland State. He furthered his studies in physics at Temple University, Case Tech and the University of Michigan. After his service in the 9th Air force in Europe, he had a fulfilling career working for several companies. He finally retired from Wright Patterson AFB in 1989 having earned the Department of Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career service medal. Mr. Eichler was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Alyce S. Eichler. He is also preceded by his friend and companion Kathy Litzelfelner who passed in 2011. Fred is survived by his son, Fred C. Eichler (Becky) and daughter, Minda L. Dole (Bob). There will be a memorial gathering held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 West Main St. (ST RT 125) Amelia, Ohio 45102, on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45220 or Air Force Aid Society 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary