Home

POWERED BY

Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred EICHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred EICHLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred EICHLER Obituary
EICHLER, Fred E. Age 92, died on February 28th, 2019. Fred was the son of Fred A. Eichler and Frances Kovacic Eichler of Cleveland Ohio. Fred graduated from West Tech High School and went on to get a degree in applied physics from Cleveland State. He furthered his studies in physics at Temple University, Case Tech and the University of Michigan. After his service in the 9th Air force in Europe, he had a fulfilling career working for several companies. He finally retired from Wright Patterson AFB in 1989 having earned the Department of Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career service medal. Mr. Eichler was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Alyce S. Eichler. He is also preceded by his friend and companion Kathy Litzelfelner who passed in 2011. Fred is survived by his son, Fred C. Eichler (Becky) and daughter, Minda L. Dole (Bob). There will be a memorial gathering held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 West Main St. (ST RT 125) Amelia, Ohio 45102, on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor 476 Riddle Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45220 or Air Force Aid Society 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now