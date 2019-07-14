|
|
ELSNER, Fred Age 74, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born September 11, 1944 in Dayton, OH to the late Fred & Fannie Elsner. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Elsner; daughter, Terri Elsner; grandchildren, Zachary and Paige Wilson; and siblings, Helen (Jim) Blakeney, Frank (Dort) Elsner and Cathy Tissue. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd, Kettering, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019