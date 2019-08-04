Home

Roberson Funeral Home
10058 10Th St
Eagleville, MO 64442
(660) 867-3112
Fred Frank Obituary
FRANK, Fred 87, Eagleville, MO (formerly of Springfield, OH) passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at a Bethany, MO nursing home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Private burial will be held in Weaver Chapel Cemetery, Hatfield, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Christian Church of Decatur City, Iowa in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
