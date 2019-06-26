HOLL, Fred B. 90, peacefully passed away on June 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Brooke A. Holl of Oxford, Ohio and Blair A. Holl of Batavia, Illinois; his grandchildren, Nicholas A. Dingeldein of Washington, DC; Sarah O. Dingeldein of Austin, Texas; Brandon A. Holl of Chicago, Illinois; Shane B. Holl of Batavia, Illinois; Tyler D. Holl of Batavia, Illinois; Drew T. Holl of Batavia, Illinois. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Eleanor Hinds Holl; his parents, Margaret Blair and Russell Holl; and his brothers, John Holl, George Holl and Frank Holl. Fred served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A professor of Teacher Education at Miami University, he received his bachelor and master degrees at Indiana State University and earned his doctorate at the University of Tennessee. During his tenure at Miami University, he travelled abroad with student teachers going to Greece, Luxembourg and Monterey, Mexico. After he retired, he wintered in Panama City Beach, Florida for many years. He loved to entertain, was an avid traveler and a skillful card player. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Funeral services will be private for family. Donations may be made to the Knolls of Oxford. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary