1/
FRED HOSKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOSKINS, Fred

Fred Hoskins, 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday,

October 28, 2020, in his residence. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gebhart Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, where Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Michael Hout officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton. You may

express condolences to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
Masonic services
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved