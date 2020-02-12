Home

JENNINGS Sr., Fred Allen Born February 28, 1942 in Hamilton, Ohio to Norman, Sr. and Iler Jennings. Passed away February 7, 2020 at the age of 77. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Darlene, two sons: Fred Jennings, Jr., and Corey Shawn Jennings, one sister Betty Bradley, two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10am until time of service 11am at Faith United Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020
