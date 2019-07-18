|
|
JONES Jr., Fred On July 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. angels visited Fred Jones Jr. (a.k.a. Slick) and bought his Wings to be with the Lord, at the age of 82. He was born October 7, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fred and Aquillaree (Edmondson) Jones Sr. He leaves the Love of his life of 46 years, his wife, Connie E. Jones; brother, Larry (Pearl) Jones and sister, Velma (Greer) Young; children, Mark Thomas, Brian Jones, Felicia Gilbreath, Lamar Gilbreath, Keith (Melissa) Gilbreath & bonus children, Johnnie (Nicole) Hawthorne, William (Amanda) Hawthorne, James Hawthorne and Connie (Warren )Payton and a host of loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Pleasant St. entrance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 18, 2019