KARABAICH, Fred C. 96, of Medway, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born June 12, 1923 in Weirton, West Virginia the son of the late Anthony & Mary (Witkai) Karabaich. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #286, New Carlisle VFW Post 9684, AM-VETS Post 148 Medway & New Carlisle F.O.E. 3491. He is survived by his brother, John Karabaich; two nephews, Bryan & Thomas Karabaich; numerous grand nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas & Nicholas Karabaich. Visitation will be 9-11 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral mass at the church. Burial will be at Medway Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 9, 2020