Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
New Carlisle, OH
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Fred KARABAICH


1923 - 2020
Fred KARABAICH Obituary
KARABAICH, Fred C. 96, of Medway, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born June 12, 1923 in Weirton, West Virginia the son of the late Anthony & Mary (Witkai) Karabaich. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #286, New Carlisle VFW Post 9684, AM-VETS Post 148 Medway & New Carlisle F.O.E. 3491. He is survived by his brother, John Karabaich; two nephews, Bryan & Thomas Karabaich; numerous grand nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas & Nicholas Karabaich. Visitation will be 9-11 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral mass at the church. Burial will be at Medway Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 9, 2020
