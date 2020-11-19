1/1
FRED KAUFFMAN
KAUFFMAN, Fred L.

FRED L. KAUFFMAN, age 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2020. He was born in Champaign County on March 11, 1935, son of the late Ralph and Eva (Cooper) Kauffman. Fred worked as a Plant Manager for Columbia Gas, retiring after 37 years of service. After retirement, he worked as a consultant for various pipeline contractors. He was a member of Antioch Shriners, Anthony Masonic Lodge #455 and was Past-President of his condo association. Fred was strong in his faith and was a longtime member of the North Hampton Community Church. Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Mumma) Kauffman; daughter, Vicky (Jeffrey) Snyder; son, Jerry (Kim) Kauffman; four grandchildren, Victor (Claudia) Snyder, Brittney Snyder, Joshua (Allison) Kauffman and Melissa Kauffman; one great-grandchild, Nora Snyder. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Kauffman in 1997; parents; one brother, Phillip Kauffman and one sister, Janet Elsner. A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Fred's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
