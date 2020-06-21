Fred LEE Sr.
LEE, Sr., Fred Of Miamisburg, passed away on June 15, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He was retired maintenance personnel from IKO. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred; two sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his second wife, Marcella; son, Fred Lee Jr. (Chip); daughter, Katie Barge; brother, Charlie Jr.; five grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home Germantown.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
