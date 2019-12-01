|
MADDEN, J. Fred Of Springboro, Ohio, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, died on November 28th 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandy, children Jay (Robin Lacker) Madden, Tagg (Vanessa) Madden, his sisters, Janice Snow (Paul) and Sherry Wheaton (Terry), and his four beloved grandchildren, Dorian Madden, Kaley Casey Madden, Morgan Madden and Megan Madden. Fred was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on August 21, 1938. Born with an engineer's mind, following his graduation from Degraff High School in 1956 he earned his engineering degree at Tri-State University in 1960. That same year he married his wife of nearly sixty years. Making full use of his degree, he pursued an engineering career, predominantly with government contractors. The large part of this challenging career was at The (Monsanto/EG&G) Mound in Miamisburg, Ohio. In retirement, he continued to use his unique and highly disciplined mind as a woodworker, creating beautiful furniture for his home and for others. But perhaps his most focused avocation was in genealogy, where his detail-oriented mind helped him research and create genealogy charts for not only his own family, but for others who learned of his talent. No service is planned. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village where he lived with Sandy in the last few months of his life and where he was lovingly cared for by their staff. Your contributions can be sent to: https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019