1/1
FRED PETERS III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERS, III, Fred E. 77, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Wooded Glen. He was born October 10, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Fred E. and Norma (Shepard) Peters, Jr. Fred worked as a locksmith all his life in the family business, Fred E. Peters & Sons, Inc while also serving in the Ohio National Guard for 6 years. He is survived by three children and spouses, Fred E. & Carisa Peters, IV, Holly & F. Thomas Fyffe and Aaron & Anna Peters; grandchildren, Fred E. Peters, V, Jenna Peters, Audrey Fyffe, Natalee Fyffe and Ethan Peters and a brother, William & Gayle Peters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Peters in 2016, and a brother, Robert Peters. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved