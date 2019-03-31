PUCKETT, Fred Dwight Loving husband and father, aged 71, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Campton, Kentucky on February 14th, 1948, Fred was a graduate of Wolfe County High School and Wright State University and a veteran of The United States Air Force. He was retired from the City of Dayton and had been a substitute teacher at Mad River Local Schools and Dayton Public Schools. He also served as chairman of the advisory board for the Gorman-Hewitt-Ayars Fund at United Rehabilitation Services. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pam; two sons, Tom and Billy; sisters, Darlene, Sue, Ginny, Janet, Sharon and Kathy; brother, Denzil and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Albert and Willard and sisters, Hazel, Sunny and Dovie. Service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 5pm with a visitation starting at 3:30 pm. Charitable donations can be made in his name to Gorman-Hewitt-Ayars or The . Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary