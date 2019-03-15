PUMMILL, Fred M. 85, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Fred was born in Middletown, Ohio, the loving son of the late Fred and Myrtle Pummill. He graduated from Middletown High School and Valparaiso Technical College and was an active member of the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God for many years. He was passionate about Barbershop singing and was in several quartets and choruses over the years. Fred was the beloved husband of Barbara Doench Pummill who recently preceded him in death. Fred was the father of Alan Pummill of Liberty Township, Ellen Fink of Middletown, and Vicki Kierstead of Dayton. Through his children he is survived by eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Fred was the stepfather of Kimberly Doench Jackson (Richard) of Cincinnati and the step grandfather of Jennifer (John, Jr.) Krehbiel, Meredith Jackson and Caroline Gady (Edward). His surviving step great grandchildren are Davis, Margot, and Jackson Krehbiel. He is also survived by his loving niece, Kimberly Burton (Mike) and his nephew, Robert Pummill, Jr. Fred was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pummill; his daughter, Beth Hobnestel; his step son, Gregory Doench; and his step great granddaughters, Hannah and Penelope Krehbiel. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at cincinnatichildrens.org or P.O. Box 4202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-5202. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 South Main Street, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary