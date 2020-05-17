|
REED, Fred 84, of Dayton, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on October 31, 1935 in Crossville, Tennessee, the son of the late Floyd and Mary (Lytle) Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia "Chris" (Moore) Reed; and numerous brothers and sisters. Fred was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his daughters, Kim, Cristal and Brenda; grandchildren, Jessie, Bronson, Kara, Laura, Nicole, Tiffany and Tanya; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Sue, Fran and Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Delco Products. In his free time, he enjoyed playing bluegrass music, camping and spending time with his family. Fred was the first person to lend a helping hand to anyone. He could do everything and fix anything. He was the mechanic, carpenter, electrician, plumber and the glue that held our family together. And his selfless presence in our lives will be forever missed. Due to current restrictions, services will be held privately with the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at-a-later-date. To share a memory of Fred with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020