Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON, Fred Fred is survived by his spouse Kyoko Ohde Robinson married for 54 years, his children: Mary Catherine (Robinson) Doolin and Katrina Ann (Robinson) Hill, grandchildren: Ashley Doolin, Brianna (Michael Puckett) Doolin, Colin Behnken, Isabella Behnken, Cassandra (Sonny) Washabaugh, Austin Kronenberger, Mia Robinson, and Ashton Robinson-Bailey, great grandchildren: Allyenna Puckett, Leo Puckett, and Luna Washabaugh, siblings: Pat (Elmer)Perkins, Woody (Barb) Robinson, Ronnie (Carol) Robinson, and many other friends and relatives. He is Preceded in death by: his son Paul Kiyoshi Robinson, his brother Gary Robinson, and his parents Paul and Rose Robinson. Fred passed away May 12, 2019, age 77. Memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the chapel at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering from 9:30 am until time of service at 10 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.