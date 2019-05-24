|
|
ROBINSON, Fred Fred is survived by his spouse Kyoko Ohde Robinson married for 54 years, his children: Mary Catherine (Robinson) Doolin and Katrina Ann (Robinson) Hill, grandchildren: Ashley Doolin, Brianna (Michael Puckett) Doolin, Colin Behnken, Isabella Behnken, Cassandra (Sonny) Washabaugh, Austin Kronenberger, Mia Robinson, and Ashton Robinson-Bailey, great grandchildren: Allyenna Puckett, Leo Puckett, and Luna Washabaugh, siblings: Pat (Elmer)Perkins, Woody (Barb) Robinson, Ronnie (Carol) Robinson, and many other friends and relatives. He is Preceded in death by: his son Paul Kiyoshi Robinson, his brother Gary Robinson, and his parents Paul and Rose Robinson. Fred passed away May 12, 2019, age 77. Memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, May 25, at the chapel at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering from 9:30 am until time of service at 10 am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2019