SPARKS, Fred 94, of Springfield, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Oakwood Village. He was born in Sherwood, Tennessee on November 22, 1925, son of Frances Sparks Holder and step-son of Andrew Holder. Fred worked for 39 years at Union Pacific Railroad in Dolton, Illinois. He was an avid golfer for many years. Fred was a member of Central and later Grace United Methodist Church, where he was part of the Homebuilder's Sunday School class. He was a World War II Veteran, proudly serving in the United States Navy on the USS Nevada, where he was stationed at Normandy on D-Day. Fred was also a member of the VFW Post 1031, Springfield Kiwanis, and Knights of Pythias Lodge 610. Survivors include many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren, along with several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Hazel in 2016. A private gathering will be held for the family. A celebration of Fred's life will be live-streamed on the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Facebook page beginning at 11:00 am Friday, May 22, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Memorial gifts may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Memories may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.
