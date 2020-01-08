|
VESCIO, Fred J. Age 95 of Vandalia passed away January 3, 2020. He was born November 25, 1924 in Dayton to the late Fred and Marie Vescio. In addition to his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his children: Fred Vescio, Sherry Edwards and Beverly Rath; sisters: Roselyn Niedermeier and Elsie Ruetschilling. Fred attended Our Lady of Mercy grade school and upon graduating from Chaminade Catholic High School in 1942, he enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Force, completed electronics and gunnery schools, then was assigned to the 8th Air Force in England. He was the radio operator/gunner on a B17 Flying Fortress crew, completing 30 bombing missions over Germany. Fred was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with four clusters. He was a graduate of DeVry Electronic Engineering College and was employed by Monsanto Co. for 38 years at Mound Lab in Miamisburg. He retired as manager of the electronics group in 1985. Fred liked to play golf, and was an avid sports fan, especially of Notre Dame Football. He enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, and was a member of the Miami Valley Bridge Association and American Contract Bridge League, attaining the rank of Silver Life Master. He was a member of the Post #9852 of Vandalia. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Vescio; children: Doug (Robin) Angi, Ken (Kathy) Angi, Chris (Tammy) Angi, Lynda (Bob) Harrington, Jane Duke, Marilyn (John) Peoples, Barbara (John) Teague and Rose (Steve) Bishop; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm. Burial with military honors to follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. To share a memory of Fred or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020