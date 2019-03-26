ABBOTT, Freda B. Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Center on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Freda was born in Clark County, Kentucky on July 5, 1931 to George and Anna Mae (Bowman) Stephens. She loved the Lord, spending time with her family and her dog, Sassy. Freda is survived by her daughter, Alma (Thirlon) Jackson; eight grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; her brother, Thomas Stephens of London, KY. Freda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Abbott; her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis (Monica) McKnight and James (Rose) McKnight; her brothers, Carl Stephens, Donald (Geraldine) Stephens, and Albert Stephens; her sister, Elizabeth Stephens; and her good friend, Raymond Jones. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Years Nursing Center and Bella Care Hospice for their care and support. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Chaplain James Asher officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary