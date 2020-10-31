1/1
Freda BENNETT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENNETT, Freda Jo

Freda Jo Bennett, age 85, passed away October 28, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. She was born January 21, 1935, in Hinton, WV, the daughter of Samuel and Grace (Williams) Cox.

Freda is preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers, Sam Cox and Wayne Cox; sister, Lenora Loveless and great-grandson, Joseph Gillis. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy

Bennett; son, Roy (Joe) Bennett (April) and daughters, Cindy Lycan (Wes), Regina McCoy (Terry), Melissa Sorrell (Bill) and Beth Stidham (Shawn); special niece, Pam Manley (Danny). Freda is the very proud grandmother (mamaw) to 10 grandchildren, Bobby, Shane, Emilee, TJ, Katie, Kelly, Joey,

Samantha, Hope and Ashley; along with 11 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Wanda Barrentine, Anna Jewell, Cora-Jean

Foster, Gary Cox, Mitzi Deaton, Karen Lewis, David Cox,

Darrell Cox and Rhonda Tincher. She was part of Stanley Home Products for 30+ years, the Smiling Grandmother's Club and loved her time volunteering and playing bingo at Central Connections in Middletown.

A visitation for Freda will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Robbie Childers officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please

visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online

condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved