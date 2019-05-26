CUNAGIN (Riley), Freda Rose Age 85, passed away at Mercy Fairfield Hospital surrounded by her loving family on May 21, 2019. Freda was born December 26, 1933 in Jackson County, Kentucky. She accepted Christ in 1952 at McWhorter Christian Church by Reverend Hammons. She attended school at Morris Creek Elementary. She graduated from Tyner High School in 1952. Freda was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ. She married Gene A. Cunagin, on December 8, 1951. She is preceded in death L.P. Riley of London, KY., and Mattie Pennington Riley of London, KY and sister, Emogene Feltner (Riley), London, KY. She is survived by her husband, Gene A. Cunagin, her children, Ronnie (Shirley) Cunagin, Marsha (Doug) Johnson and Randy (Pam) Cunagin, five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly, and leaves behind her loving cat Doe Doe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Queen City Hospice. The family will accept friends from 5 p.m. until time of a Celebration of Life (7 p.m.) at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary