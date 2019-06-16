|
KIRKPATRICK, Freda Grace (nee Wright) COLUMBIA Freda Grace Kirkpatrick (nee Wright) died peacefully in her home, at the age of 83, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Freda is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, N. Leon Kirkpatrick; daughters, Phyllis, Jane and Angela; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was born to Lloyd and Frankie Wright of Sharples, WV, on July 21, 1935. She spent most of her adult life in Dayton, OH, and lived in Columbia for over 20 years. She was a dedicated Christian and faithful member of Calvary Chapel of Columbia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Calvary Chapel of Columbia, 1755 12th St., Cayce, SC 29033. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel of Columbia or Hospice Care of SC, 2712 Middleburg Dr., Columbia, SC 29204. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019