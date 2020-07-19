Freda LAWSON

LAWSON, Freda Age 85, formerly of Middletown, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Franklin Ridge Care Center where she had been a patient for seven months. She was born June 5, 1935, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Before retiring, she was employed at Armco Research and then at Rax Roast Beef. She attended the Towne Boulevard Church of God. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Goldie (Patrick) Runnells; her first husband John Woodward in 2005; two brothers, Eddie and Gerald Runnells; three sisters, Ada Sponsel, Phyllis Simmons and Wanda Sites. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald J. Lawson; three daughters, Pam Kennedy (Richard Shockey), Vicki Short (Daryl), and Kim Sechrist (Randy); three step daughters, Debbi Cole (Bill), Penny Brewer (Jimmy), and Rhonda Collins ; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Brown; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bonnie Keith and her grandson, Mark White officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com